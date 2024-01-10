BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Division has begun recruiting poll workers to help in the 2024 primary election.
Successful candidates will be considered for the 2024 Special Election and General Election. Eligible community members, experienced and new, are encouraged to apply and play a vital role in ensuring free and fair elections, organizers said.
Poll worker requirements:
- United States citizen
- At least 18 years old
- Registered voter in Kern County
- Able to speak, read and write English
- Able to understand and perform the duties you are assigned
Poll worker positions:
- Clerk: help voters at the precinct table
- Inspector: will be team leader for the precinct table
- Supervisor/Inspector: Will be team leader for one or two precincts
- Site Supervisor: Will work at a site with a few precincts and will work with other team leaders to make sure the job is getting done. Site Supervisors are experienced poll workers who have worked multiple elections.
Poll worker pay:
- Clerk: $160
- Inspector: $200
- Supervisor/Inspector: $230
- Site Supervisor: $230