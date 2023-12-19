BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Division has announced the appointment of Laura Cantu as the Assistant Registrar of Voters.

Cantu will assist Aimee X. Espinoza, County Clerk and Registrar of Voters in Kern County, with managing registration for voters, maintaining compliance with state and federal election laws and ensuring the integrity of elections.

Espinoza says Cantu’s proven track record has earned her the oversight of elections in Kern County.

“I am very proud and excited to announce that I have selected Laura Cantu to fill the position of Assistant Registrar of Voters,” said Espinoza in a news release. “Her dedication to this office and the Kern County community is admirable and it is my honor to be working alongside her as we enter the 2024 Presidential Election Year.”