Key Kern County election official retires a week ahead of Election Day

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Assistant Registrar of Voters Jackie St. George has retired less than a week ahead of election day, according to Mary Bedard, Registrar of Voters.

With the news, the elections office is kicking into high gear. According to Bedard, she does not foresee any problems on election day.

Since 2019, four election officials have retired or left the office. Bedard says they have been preparing for those departures since 2015, including that of St. George. It is unclear if the exact date was expected so close to election day.

They have brought in thousands of volunteers to help aid in the process.

