Local News

Kern County drought update

By:

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 06:21 PM PST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 06:21 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - While we're not completely out of the drought, we are getting close. 

For the first time in a year, the U.S. Drought Monitor from the National Weather Service shows our area is no longer in a drought classification category. According to its weekly report, Kern County's current condition is now abnormally dry. 

If you are interested in keeping track of our county's drought reports, you can check out the U.S. Drought Monitor website

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center