Kern County drought update

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - While we're not completely out of the drought, we are getting close.

For the first time in a year, the U.S. Drought Monitor from the National Weather Service shows our area is no longer in a drought classification category. According to its weekly report, Kern County's current condition is now abnormally dry.

If you are interested in keeping track of our county's drought reports, you can check out the U.S. Drought Monitor website.