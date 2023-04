BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is hosting the 9th annual Crime Victims’ March on April 27, according to organizers.

The march is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. at 1215 Truxtun Ave. in the east courtyard, according to organizers.

Organizers say crime victims, victims’ family members, law enforcement and the public are invited to the march.

The 2023 emphasis of the march will be Child Victims of Crime.