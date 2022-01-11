Kern County District Attorney’s Office launches Human Trafficking Task Force

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced the launch of the county’s Human Trafficking Task Force in a ceremony on Tuesday.

The DA’s office is teaming up with local law enforcement, survivors, advocates and others to spread awareness about human trafficking — and provide resources to those affected.

“Human trafficking is the fastest-growing crime in the world,” Zimmer said. “Kern has the dubious distinction of being the number one county reported to the National Human Trafficking hotline.”

The District Attorney’s office is scheduled to host several virtual trainings this month to educate the public on signs of human trafficking.

You can watch the full ceremony on the Kern County District Attorney’s Office Facebook page.

There are resources available, with several ways to call for help against human trafficking.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888

Child Protective Services Hotline: 661-631-6011.

You can also visit the Department of Human Services website for a list of more resources.