Kern County District Attorney’s Office honors prosecutors, staff for their recent work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office honored prosecutors and staff for their recent work on Wednesday.

Recipients featured in a Facebook post by the DA’s office:

  • Gina Pearl wins Prosecutor of the Year for her work in the Homicide Unit and child murder cases.
  • The Justice Award went to Prosecutors Andrea Kohler and Arthur Norris, for prosecuting the Leslie Chance case.
  • Support Staff of the Year went to Program Support Supervisor Amy French.
  • L-R: District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Prosecutors Andrea Kohler and Arthur Norris (Courtesy: Kern County District Attorney’s Office/Facebook)
  • Program Support Supervisor Amy French is honored by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. (Courtesy: Kern County District Attorney’s Office/Facebook)
  • District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer with Program Support Supervisor Amy French (Courtesy: Kern County District Attorney’s Office/Facebook)
  • Prosecutor Gina Pearl with District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer (Courtesy: Kern County District Attorney’s Office/Facebook)
  • Prosecutor Gina Pearl (Courtesy: Kern County District Attorney’s Office/Facebook)

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said all the recipients “showed dedication to the mission of the Office of the District Attorney in seeking fair and equal justice for all.”

