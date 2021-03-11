Kern County District Attorney’s Office honors prosecutors, staff for their recent work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office honored prosecutors and staff for their recent work on Wednesday.
Recipients featured in a Facebook post by the DA’s office:
- Gina Pearl wins Prosecutor of the Year for her work in the Homicide Unit and child murder cases.
- The Justice Award went to Prosecutors Andrea Kohler and Arthur Norris, for prosecuting the Leslie Chance case.
- Support Staff of the Year went to Program Support Supervisor Amy French.
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said all the recipients “showed dedication to the mission of the Office of the District Attorney in seeking fair and equal justice for all.”