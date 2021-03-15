Kern County District Attorney discusses lawsuit filed against Brookdale Senior Living

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – This prosecution has been in the making for the past five years. On Monday, a lawsuit was filed in Kern County against Brookdale Senior Living accusing the company of discharging residents without 30-day notice and providing false information. Brookdale has senior living facilities across the nation – more than any other company.

But the company has a checkered past. There’s been several lawsuits against its employees for elder neglect and abuse. In 2013, Brookdale in Bakersfield was under fire after a nurse refused to perform CPR on a patient who was about to die.

“Brookdale took advantage of our most vulnerable population, and it took advantage of families,” said Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County District Attorney.

Now, Kern County is leading a coalition against the company that includes the State of California, three other counties, and the City of Los Angeles. The lawsuit claims that Brookdale’s skilled nursing facilities have abruptly discharged patients without giving 30 day notice to family members.

“When they were discharging a patient they weren’t giving the family the specifications for medical treatment,” Zimmer said.

The lawsuit also says nursing facilities manipulated the state’s ratings system.

“When you’re looking for a skilled nursing facility for a family member and you want to go to a site to look at how the different facilities are ranked, Brookdale received an artificially high ranking because they were lying about some of the criteria the state uses like the ratio of registered nurses to patients,” Zimmer said.

A Brookdale spokesperson said the company denies any fraudulent conduct.

The full statement reads: “We are aware of this lawsuit filed today by the State of California against Brookdale as well as similar lawsuits filed or threatened against other skilled nursing providers.

We categorically deny that Brookdale engaged in intentional or fraudulent conduct. We are disappointed in the allegations against the skilled nursing industry. Publicizing unproven allegations is reckless and undermines the public’s confidence in a service necessary to the care of elderly individuals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brookdale is dedicated to providing quality care to our residents and patients, and we take our mission of enriching the lives of those we serve seriously.”