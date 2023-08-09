BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County teens who participated in this year’s Devil Pups Youth Leadership Program at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton were honored Tuesday night.

The Devil Pups program emphasizes “Growth Through Challenge” by developing qualities of good citizenship, self-control, confidence, personal discipline, teamwork and respect.

At this year’s camp, the teens ran long distances along with other physical conditioning exercises like jumping into a swimming pool from a 25-foot tower, conditioning hikes in steep terrain and close-order drills.

At Tuesday night’s ceremony, the Lance Corporal Mason C. Parnell Award and the Deputy Phillip J. Campas Award were presented to exceptional teens.