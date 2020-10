BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy opened fire wounding a suspect during an incident Friday night in Mojave.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened in the area of K and Mono streets in Mojave at around 9:10 p.m. A spokesperson said the deputy involved was OK and the suspect was receiving medical aid. It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

