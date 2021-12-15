Kern County deputies buy groceries, other necessities for elderly woman

Related Content More details released in fatal South Union Avenue crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies arrived to check on an elderly woman Tuesday, they noticed a scarcity of food in her home and began an investigation into possible elder abuse.

The deputies saw a grocery list on the counter and went to the nearest grocery store, sheriff’s officials say in a Facebook post. They returned to the Taft Highway home with bread, milk, meat, water, toilet paper and other necessities.

“We’re so proud of the work our department does on a daily basis,” the post says. “Great job deputies!”