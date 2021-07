BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to find a 14-year-old last seen on Monday.

Deputies are looking for Christopher Peterson. He is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

Peterson’s family says he frequents Pioneer Park in Bakersfield and the Wasco area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.