Kern County Democratic Party celebrating opening of new headquarters Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Democratic Party will celebrate the opening of its new headquarters in Downtown Bakersfield on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and attendance by civil rights leader Dolores Huerta and Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield).

“After going nearly four years without an office, I am extremely excited that the Kern Democratic Party will finally have a place to call home,” Chairman Christian Romo said in a news release. “This space will allow us to grow our outreach to local Democrats and ensure that we build the infrastructure we need to go into the next election cycle well equipped to win some of those most critical seats in the nation.”

Others expected to be there include state Controller Betty Yee and California Democratic Party Chairman Rusty Hicks.

Those attending the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 330 H St. are asked to wear masks. Only those who previously RSVP’d will be allowed inside the building.

