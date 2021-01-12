Kern County Democratic Party calls on McCarthy to resign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Democratic Party is calling for the resignation of Congressman Kevin McCarthy in the wake of last week’s riot at the Capitol.

“The mayhem that terrorized the Capitol was incited by the President and his allies, who

fed their supporters a steady diet of misinformation and dangerous rhetoric,” the party said in a release. “Bakersfield Representative Kevin McCarthy, in his role as House Minority Leader, has been among the most vocal and influential members of Congress to engage in this type of behavior.”

The release goes on to say McCarthy committed sedition against the country and is no longer fit to serve.