Kern County DA’s Office holding remembrance drive next week in honor of local homicide victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is holding an Honor and Remembrance Drive next week in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The event will be held on Wednesday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Those driving eastbound on Truxtun Avenue in the area of the Kern County Superior Court will be able to view poster-size photos of 2020 homicide victims.

The drive is in lieu of the Victims’ Rights March that has been held each year prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In addition, video vignettes honoring local crime victims and the professionals helping their families pursue justice will be posted throughout next week to the DA’s Facebook page.

“For several years, the District Attorney’s Office has hosted events designed to provide support to crime victims in their constant pursuit for justice,” Kern DA Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “These events have been an important way for victims of diverse backgrounds and the entire law enforcement community to come together in unity and respect for the rights of victims of crime. I encourage the community to join us in remembrance of those that we have lost and in solidarity for crime victims’ rights.”