Kern County DA expresses sadness over death of former investigations chief Dwight Pendleton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s district attorney on Tuesday posted a message regarding the death of Dwight Pendleton, a former Bureau of Investigations chief for the office who served in the Vietnam War and achieved the rank of sergeant in the sheriff’s department.

“Chief Pendleton was a hard-working law enforcement professional who cared deeply about victims of crime, his community and this country,” Cynthia Zimmer said on the DA’s office Facebook page.

“I was a young prosecutor when I worked with him and will always be grateful for his wisdom, insight and patience,” she said. “I am a better prosecutor for knowing him.”

Pendleton died May 30 at the age of 75.

He joined the DA’s office in April 1984 and retired in March 2000.