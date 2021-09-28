Kern County crop report finds grapes were most profitable in 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Agriculture Department has released its annual crop report for 2020.

The top crop last year was grapes, with more than $1.4 billion in revenue. 2019’s most profitable crop, almonds, was bumped down to third place in 2020, earning more than $1.1 billion.

Citrus was the second most profitable crop, earning $1.3 billion in revenue. Rounding out the top five were pistachios and milk. Combined, these products earned more than $5.5 billion in revenue — or 72 percent of total agricultural revenue in the county. The 2020 gross value of all agricultural commodities produced in Kern County is about $7.7 billion, which represents a one percent increase from 2019.

