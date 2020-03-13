Breaking News
Kern County courts urging those who are sick to give notice and not attend court proceedings

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Superior Court is urging those sick with a fever, cough and shortness of breath to give notice to the proper officials, not attend court proceedings and see a healthcare provider.

The standing order issued Friday by Presiding Judge Judith K. Dulcich in response to the coronavirus pandemic applies to court employees, parties, witnesses, attorneys and jurors.

Self-represented litigants and attorneys are asked to seek postponements of non-essential court proceedings, the order says. Additionally, the local rule of court regarding telephonic appearances has been modified “to permit more liberal use of telephonic appearances within the judicial officer’s discretion.”

