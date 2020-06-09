Kern County courthouse being evacuated due to threat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County courthouse in downtown Bakersfield is being evacuated due to a threat.

Kern County Superior Court Public Affairs Officer Kristin Davis said the courthouse at 1415 Truxtun Ave. is in the process of being evacuated due to a “viable threat.” No specifics on this threat have been provided at this time.

Davis said the courthouse is expected to be closed through at least 1:30 p.m. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the threat and that traffic in the area has been partially closed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News