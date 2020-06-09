Kern County courthouse being evacuated due to threat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County courthouse in downtown Bakersfield is being evacuated due to a threat.

Kern County Superior Court Public Affairs Officer Kristin Davis said the courthouse at 1415 Truxtun Ave. is in the process of being evacuated due to a “viable threat.” No specifics on this threat have been provided at this time.

Davis said the courthouse is expected to be closed through at least 1:30 p.m. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the threat and that traffic in the area has been partially closed.