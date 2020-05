BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A lot of wedding ceremonies have been canceled or modified due to COVID-19.

One of our own, KGET digital specialist Cepi Willingham and her husband Michael, renewed their vows on the driveway of their home.

Friday was their five-year wedding anniversary, but they didn’t have a ceremony back then.

Friends tell us the couple had planned to go to Italy with family and friends for their vow renewal, but then COVID-19 hit.

Happy anniversary, Cepi and Michael!