Kern County could move into red tier next week, opening most businesses indoors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Some clearance and clarity for kern county and our struggling economy. We could climb up one rung on the COVID-19 restrictions ladder as early as next week, rising from the most-restricted purple tier to the less-restricted red tier. That announcement came Monday from public health.

“Up until last week it’s been really slow for us,” said Nick Panici, General Manager of Noodle Bar.

“A lot of people have been asking, when are we going to reopen, so we’re just waiting,” said Victor Casas, Owner of Mama Roomba.

“I look forward to it, especially just being inside in the air conditioning would be better too instead of walking outside in the heat,” said Brian Hernandez, from JIN Sushi.

It’s the announcement all local businesses have been waiting for. Kern Public Health says the County just barely met the three requirements to move up a tier. Now we just have to maintain these numbers until next Tuesday.

“Kern county does meet the metrics for tier two in all our categories,” said Brynn Kerrigan, Deputy Director of Kern County Public Health. “That doesn’t mean that we’re in tier two because the blueprint for our state economy requires that we meet the metrics for a more restrictive tier for a consecutive two week period.”

It’s been seven days so far- so kern has to meet the metrics for another seven in order to move up a tier.What exactly is the state looking at? The county has to make special efforts to ensure the health of particularly vulnerable communities. Also the county must continue to have fewer than 63 new cases a day. And the county overall must maintain a testing positivity rate of below 8 percent. To do this – Supervisor Mike Maggard says everyone should get tested, not just those feeling sick.

“The only people getting tested were to a large extent, people who were already ill,” Maggard said. “So what wer’e doing now is trying to make more people aware of their health and more opportunities to measure and monitor where they are with this. And by increasing that will, and that has in fact, brought the rate down.”

Moving up a tier means a lot of businesses can reopen indoors. That includes restaurants, churches, movie theatres, gyms, museums, zoos, and much more.

“Of course there has to be restrictions I don’t know if people will feel safe right away to sit inside next to somebody else,” Casas said. “But we need to open someday.”

“That would be huge for us right now, and it feels like that’s what everyone’s waiting for,” Panici said. “Everyone who comes in, they’re grateful to sit outside and dine with us but everyone has the same question, when are we going to open up inside? So we’ll be very grateful to open up.”

Restaurants and churches can open at 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer. And gyms must be at 10 percent capacity. Bars and breweries that serve food can open outdoors. If you want to get tested there are nine free testing sites spread throughout Kern.