BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released names of three of four inmates who have died this year while in custody of the sheriff’s office.

Armando Lopez and Jason Eglen died in February and another man named Shai Rogers died in April, according to KCSO.

The fourth man has yet to be identified because the sheriff’s office is having trouble locating the his family, officials told 17 News.

As of Jan 1. AB 2761 requires law enforcement or correctional facilities to post specified information on an inmate’s death including: the facility and location where the death occurred, the decedent’s age, race and gender on its website within 10 days of the decedent’s death.

Previously, the sheriff’s office would issue a release with details of the events leading up to an inmate’s death.

KCSO told 17 News in January the office would no longer issue detailed press releases in the future due to the new law.