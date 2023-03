The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Stockdale Highway last month.

Anthony Wayne Martin, 29, of Bakersfield was shot on Stockdale Highway on Feb. 23 and was taken to Kern Medical where he later died, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy was conducted and it was determined Martin’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of his death was a homicide, according to officials.