BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Although it has been three months since the 2022 midterm election, attention and contention is already turning to the 2024 contest.

17 News is learning more about one of the most controversial issues — Kern County’s contract with Dominion –the voting machines used around the nation, including in Kern, that have sparked heated debate since the 2020 election.

Last month, over a dozen residents took the floor at a rowdy Board of Supervisors meeting, asking the county not to renew its contract with Dominion. The Board voted to delay consideration for the second time, this time pushing the topic until the Feb. 28 meeting.

It has led to questions about whether Kern’s election head Aimee Espinoza is considering another option to count votes.

Kern County Election Head Aimee Espinoza had this to say about considering another option to count votes:

“As of right now? I’m not considering an alternative. And the reason is we’ve had dominion for years. We do a 1% manual tally, which is a random selection of all the precincts in the county, and there’s a hand count done. And that hand count is compared to what the machines tallied. And there has not been a discrepancy between what the machine and what the hand count results are. In an initial count, there have been some discrepancies, but when they go back to review that again and double check the hand count it, it’s actually human error on the hand count that has been discovered, not an issue with the machines.”

” looking at new machines is a huge expense. And I have not seen any evidence to show that there’s anything wrong with what we currently have.”

Most of those opposed to Dominion want a hand count of ballots instead and that would mean election officials and volunteers would have to manually count every vote across different types of ballots. Each voters ballot in Kern must reflect the districts they live in.

Espinoza said that process would not be completed by the Secretary of State’s deadline to certify results.

This is expected to be a contentious issue at meetings throughout this month and those opposed say they will continue to fight for another option.