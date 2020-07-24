Kern County confirms which industries must close unless they can operate outside or by pickup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County officials on Friday said they received confirmation from the governor’s office that the county is required to close certain industries or activities as a result of remaining on the state’s coronavirus data monitoring list three consecutive days.

The industries that must close — unless they can be modified to operate outside or through pickup — are gyms and fitness centers, places of worship and cultural ceremonies, offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barber shops and shopping malls.

Shops offering tattoos, piercings and electrolysis may not operate outdoors, officials said. On July 2, Gov. Gavin Newsom required dine-in restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms in the county to close. No end date has been provided for these closures.