BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County farmworkers are not only essential to the San Joaquin Valley but the entire nation.

On Aug. 10, the Kern County community came together to celebrate the right way and honored agricultural workers in National Health Center Week with music, food and most importantly health resources was a great way to show appreciation.

“I like it because it’s an outside job and it keeps my mind clear, and I just like being around a lot of people and getting to know people,” said Sonia Acosta, a farmworker.

Born in Santa Barbara, Acosta earned a degree in Medical Assistance. Her husband was a big reason why she became in love with working in agriculture. She hopes stereotypes and stigmas about farmworkers end. “I feel like some people can be racist and they just don’t care what us, people in the field, do.” said Acosta. “They just think that because they’re higher than us that they can do way better.”

One way to appreciate them is through medical follow-ups with specific attention farm workers need.

“Because their work is outside, they’re more exposed to the air, and we all know that the quality of the air here in the Central Valley is not the best. So, they’re more prone to respiratory issues.” said Dr. Olga Meave, Family Medic and CEO at Clinica Sierra Vista. “This is the center of Valley Fever, so they tend to have more cases than the rest of the population. And they also have some exposure to the sun, pesticides.”

Dr. Meave says this summer has been harder on workers due to the extreme heat. She reminds them to constantly drink water, not only when they feel thirsty and wear sunscreen and clothing that protects them from the sun.