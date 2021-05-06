Kern County communities celebrate National Day of Prayer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marked the 69th annual National Day of Prayer — a day to encourage unity and prayer among people of all religions.

A patrioic celebration was held this evening in Delano at the First Assembly of God Church. In addiion to music, several local pastors led attendees in prayer for the community and beyond.

“My message for the community is hope,” organizer Claribel Gutierrez said. “Let’s come together in unity and do the right thing for each other. So when you see people as people see then you do unto him and that’s my philosophy.”

In Bakersfield, Canyon Hills Church led the celebration at the Liberty Bell in downtown.

One pastor said after such a difficult year, prayer is badly needed in our community.