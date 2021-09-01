Kern County College Night to be held virtually

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County College Night will be held virtually because of increasing COVID-19 case rates, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

The event, which had been scheduled to take place in-person, will instead be held virtually from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 and will be able to be accessed here.

“The College Night organizing committee is currently working with the colleges and universities that were scheduled to attend in-person to instead have representatives attend College Night via Zoom so that students and parents can learn more about each campus,” according to a Kern County Superintendent of Schools news release.

Live and pre-recorded information in English and Spanish will be available on how to get financial aid, how to write a personal statement and how to decide on a college.

For more information, click here or call the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office at 661-636-4330.