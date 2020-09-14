Kern County College Night to be held virtually this evening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Kern County College Night will be held virtually tonight. The event usually brings representatives from 100 colleges and universities and more than 10,000 students and parents. Kern County College Night has been put on by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools and the Kern High School District for the last 20 years.

Pre-recorded information sessions will be presented in English and Spanish with a live question and answer period following each session, according to KCSOS. The sessions will include different topics related to college readiness. The sessions will be available to students and parents through Canvas.

“Unfortunately we won’t be live in front of parents and students this year, but we will have the opportunity for students to see a lot of things that can assist them in finding the right school for them,” said organizer Joanne Barrick.

The Kern College Night organizing committee has also worked with schools who would normally attend the event to obtain virtual tours and other video materials. The resources will be uploaded to the Kern County College Night’s YouTube channel.

The virtual Kern County College Night event will take place tonight from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click here, to register for the virtual events.