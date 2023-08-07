BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County College Night will return Sept. 11 at Mechanics Bank Convention Center, providing attendees with information on topics such as how to get financial aid and choose a college.

The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. with representatives from public and private universities available to speak with students and parents in breakout sessions at 5:15, 6:10 and 7 p.m., according to a Kern County Superintendent of Schools release.

KCSOS will host the event with Kern High School District, Bakersfield College, Cal State Bakersfield and Taft College. KHSD guidance counselors will help guide students and parents to workshops that best suit their needs, the release said.