Kern County College Night going virtual on Sept. 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual Kern County College Night will go virtual this year on Sept. 14. The event usually brings representatives from 100 colleges and universities and more than 10,000 students and parents. Kern County College Night has been put on by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools and the Kern High School District for the last 20 years.

Pre-recorded information sessions will be presented in English and Spanish with a live question and answer period following each session, according to KCSOS. The sessions will include different topics related to college readiness. The sessions will be available to students and parents through Canvas. KCSOS says they will release a schedule of the event sessions along with how to access the event on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The Kern College Night organizing committee says they are working with schools who would normally attend the event to obtain virtual tours and other video materials. The resources will be uploaded to the Kern County College Night’s YouTube channel.

The virtual Kern County College Night event will take place Monday, Sept. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.