BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s office released details of a decoy sting operation that left nine men in handcuffs.

Each allegedly tried to meet with young girls for sexual purposes. One of them was a part of the Bakersfield Condors hockey team.

Child predators in Kern are caught in law enforcement sting operations throughout the year. Most of these operations end in multiple arrests.

“It isn’t unusual in these types of events to have multiple arrests for multiple individuals trying to contact for lack of a better term a fake profile for illegal acts,” Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said.

The latest sting operation was led by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Nine people were arrested for allegedly reaching out to undercover officers for sex. These people were also arrested for arranging the meeting and showing up to it. The oldest person arrested is Stephen Solano. He’s 56 years old.

Another was Chad Drown, the Condor head athletic director.

According to the Bakersfield Condors, Drown was on the medical team and worked with the players very closely. Drown is out on bail and has been let go from the hockey team.

Bakersfield Police said parents need to be aware of what kids are doing on their phones.

“Have parents involved in their kid’s digital footprint,” Pair said. “They need to know what social media they’re active on and what social media sites they’re using. It opens up potential issues with a predator seeking them out.”

Parents should make sure they know what’s on children’s phones and who they’re talking to. It’s important to keep them safe.