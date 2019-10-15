Kern County celebrates olive harvest and oil production

Local growers are celebrating olive oil harvest in Kern County, as they say the industry is booming in Bakersfield.

At Rio Bravo Ranch, their extra virgin olive oil has won top awards in California.

“In California, it seems to be on the rise,” said Miller Resor with RBR olive oil. “People are all of a sudden realizing they can produce a good olive oil in California.”

At the mouth of the Kern River Canyon, RBR has been known as a decades-old citrus grower. About a decade ago, they started growing olives.

“We found some very experienced people to mill our olive oil which has allowed us to grow very quickly, and all of a sudden be producing a very high-quality olive oil,” Resor said.

They outsource their production to Mill on Wheels, a mobile company that travels around the Central Valley and Coast producing olive oil for more than 50 ranches a year.

“The only thing we need is water, so we just go into the orchard and as the olives are picked, they go into the mill, and they’re processed directly,” explained Mill on Wheels co-founder Clotilde Julien.

“My husband and I decided to move from France to California, and when we arrived here, we couldn’t find a good olive oil that would appeal to us because we were used to European olive oils,” she added.

Now, Mill on Wheels produces small, high-quality batches.

“There’s thousands of varieties of olives, but we grow seven beautiful varieties,” Resor said of RBR.

RBR has just about 45 acres compared to large-scale producers in Northern California.

“Down here, Bakersfield, the Central Coast, we are more artisan, boutique olives,” Julien said. “Up there, there’s huge ranches, and they’re a little bit more industrial.”

Bakersfield will continue to celebrate its olive oil harvest this week, about two weeks earlier than the Central Coast.