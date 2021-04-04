Kern County celebrates Easter outdoors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Easter holds a different meaning for everyone. Children look forward to the Easter egg hunts, and taking pictures with a giant bunny.

“I get to get eggs with money in them, and get candy,” said Akemi Williams, Kern County resident.

For others, it’s the time to celebrate new life, and reflect on what has changed.

“We’re just thankful for what we have in our lives,” said Jovan Barron, Kern County resident. “The fact that we had a very long year, it feels good to be outside and to see all the smiles again.”

Last year, as the flowers bloomed and the bunnies enjoyed the warm weather, most were couped up inside.

“We were still together in our home as a family, but there was definitely something huge missing,” said Valerie Rivas, Kern County Resident.

But this year, locals jumped at the opportunity to be outdoors. Hundreds came to the morning service at Canyon Hills Church in Northeast Bakersfield.

“It lifts my spirits, reminds me that I’m not alone in this world,” said Nikki Schorr, Kern County resident. “We’re all going through our own struggles and we’re all just saved by grace.”

And many took to Hart Park to connect with family and friends.

“We decided to be outside in the sun, get some exercise in, play sports, BBQ, and of course just have fun with family,” Barron said.