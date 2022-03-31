BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today is Cesar Chavez Day, honoring the birthday of the labor and civil rights icon who founded the United Farm Workers. Kern County joined statewide celebrations saluting the laborers putting food on our tables.

The Farmworker Institute of Education and Leadership Development, also called FIELD, hosted its sixth annual Cesar Chavez Day Legacy Breakfast at Hodel’s Thursday morning. Cesar Chavez founded the non-profit in 1978.

“The whole idea is to empower workers through education,” said Kern County Superior Court judge Marcos Camacho. “Working with young adults, adults to develop their own enterprises. They just have to come and put in the time and do the classes, do the skills they want to develop.”

Meantime members of the United Farm Workers rallied in downtown Bakersfield, joining demonstrations taking place around the state.

“We’re here celebrating Cesar Chavez’ birthday and legacy, and also the farm workers,” said Erika Navarrete, Vice President of the United Farm Workers. “Because of their compromise and sacrifice, they’re still putting food on the table.”

Demonstrators urged Governor Gavin Newsom to support the Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act, also called Assembly Bill 2183. This would allow farm workers to vote for union representation from home, instead of the workplace.

“The owners, employers, supervisors are there in the fields. They’re afraid, there’s pressure,” said Juana Carbajal, Outreach Organizer for the United Farm Workers. “They want the choice to get representation from their homes.

The Farm Worker Caravan released this video.

“Cesar Chavez believed in the fundamental right to dignity and respect,” said Sen. Alex Padilla. “He understood farm workers are essential to the strength of our nation.”

“Without farm workers, nobody eats,” said Luiz Valdez, a Chicano Playwright. “It’s part of the essential link in the food chain that keeps us all alive.”