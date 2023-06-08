BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ryan Alsop, a Bakersfield native and Kern County’s Chief Administrative Officer for the last six-and-a-half years, has been appointed by the Napa County Board of Supervisors to become their new County Executive Officer.

Alsop’s career spans both public service and private sector leadership roles. In a news release late Thursday afternoon, Bella Ramos, Napa County’s chair of the Board of Supervisors, expressed her confidence in Alsop’s ability to lead Napa County to new heights.

In an email to 17 News about his new role, Alsop said: “My decision to leave Kern County was a tough one. Not only am I leaving family, friends and a community I care deeply about, but also a job that has been incredibly rewarding, working for and with people that I love and respect.

In Kern County, Alsop oversaw county budgets, and worked on developing the county’s economic and workforce base. Recently, Alsop also played a critical role in opening Kern County’s 150-bed homeless shelter to address homelessness.

“Ryan’s track record of transformative leadership, fiscal acumen, and his commitment to delivering high-quality services align perfectly with our vision for Napa County,” Napa board of supervisors chair Bella Ramos said in a statement.

Alsop is set to begin his role in Napa County on Aug. 7.

Ryan Alsop’s full statement below: