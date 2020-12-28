Kern County Cancer Foundation’s ‘Christmas with the Cranktones’ fundraiser going virtual this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation’s annual “Christmas with the Cranktones” fundraiser is going virtual this year because of the pandemic.

Organizers say this year, it’s being called “Christmas — at Home — with the Cranktones” and takes place Tuesday at 7 p.m. The event is free to watch.

The Cranktones will perform live and viewers can check it out via the foundation’s website.

Since it’s virtual, tickets are not begin sold, so you are being asked to make a donation at the Kern County Cancer Foundation website or by texting KCCF to 833-755-6550.