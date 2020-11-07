Kern County Cancer Foundation wrapping up CampIn Against Cancer event today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation is wrapping up its virtual CampIn Against Cancer event today.

The event, which started Friday, honors survivors, remembers lost loved ones and raises money to help local patients currently battling cancer. This year, the foundation hopes to meet their goal of $500,000, which would benefit 100 local patients with an average of $5,000 per person.

Today is Team Fundraising Day. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., teams will be working on fundraising throughout Kern County. At 5 p.m., an awards ceremony will be held.

For more information about the event, click here.