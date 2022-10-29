BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation held its kick-off for Campout Against Cancer. The event raises thousands of dollars to financially help cancer patients in Kern County.

It’s the first year the Kern County Cancer Foundation hosted the Picnic in the Park. The event is the kick-off to the foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Campout Against Cancer.

The proceeds from the event go to benefit local cancer patients to help them get the care they need.

“This event is really to get everybody together informed and excited and in that mode for campout season,” Michelle Avila the executive director for the Kern County Cancer Foundation said.

The foundation has raised $4 million to help cancer patients. The foundation not only provides financial assistance for cancer treatment but also gives transportation for children who need to travel to the Valley Children’s Hospital or other cancer treatment facilities outside of Kern.

“It also means so much to the survivors who can come together and really feel like they have support from people they might not really know but meet here and grow friendships because of their bond because of their cancer survivorships,” Avila said.

The event had the community, cancer survivors and their families come out for some seasonal fun. They played games like cornhole, laser tag, and giant ball push. In the spirit of spooky season there was a costume contest for the adults and children.

“We’ve been closed down for so long that it’s just exciting to have the campout,” Stephanie Lynch a cancer survivor said.

“It means that we have hope, Stephanie Baker a cancer survivor said. “We’re both long time survivors but we’re out here putting out hope to people.”

The Campout Against Cancer will be on March 18.