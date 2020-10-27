Kern County Cancer Foundation hosting CampIn Against Cancer event next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation is hosting a CampIn Against Cancer event on Nov. 6 and 7.

The event honors survivors, remembers lost loved ones and raises money to help local cancer patients currently battling. This year, the foundation hopes to meet their goal of $500,000, which would benefit 100 local patients with an average of $5,000 per person.

Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, Oct. 27

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Team and Survivor packet pickup at the CBCC parking lot at 6501 Truxtun Ave.

Friday, Nov. 6

Campout Downtown Cruz: participants are asked to stay in their cars and meet behind World Records (2815 F St.)

5 p.m. – Team float/vehicle decorating

6 p.m. – Survivor and car club arrival

6:30 p.m. – Downtown Cruz begins on Chester Avenue from the Garces Circle to Truxtun Avenue

8 p.m. – Family/team game night

10 p.m. – Family/team movie night and s’mores

Saturday, Nov. 7

Team Fundraising Day

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Teams fundraise throughout Kern County

5 p.m. – All money raised will be collected. An award will be given to the team who fundraised the most that day.

For more information, visit campoutagainstcancer.org.