Kern County Cancer Foundation holds Christmas — at Home — With the Cranktones virtual fundraising event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation’s Christmas — at Home — With the Cranktones virtual fundraising event took place on Tuesday tonight.

Organizers say the event was able to raise more than $50,000. Contributions to the cancer foundation have been down significantly due to the pandemic, which is why they say donations are even more important this year.

“More than ever, this event is what will help bring encouragement to the patients and those who have been helped by the Kern County Cancer Foundation,” said event organizer Gabe Woodward.

Money raised from the event will help local cancer patients pay for their medical bills and for hundreds of trips for children cancer patients traveling for treatment.

If you missed the concert, you can still view it via the foundation’s website. You can donate either via the website itself or by texting KCCF to 833-755-6550.