BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sometimes families who are struggling with their child’s cancer treatment can’t afford Christmas gifts for their kids because of medical bills, but there are angels here to help this holiday season at the annual Pediatric Christmas Party.

The Kern County Cancer Foundation hosted the 14th annual party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center in Bakersfield. All children who participated are part of the Pediatric Mobile Angel Unit Program.

“Oftentimes, we get so busy as moms trying to make things happen during this time, but then we look at these families, who I’m sure, the moms have been going through some very emotional days and weeks, sometimes months and years, fighting for their children’s lives and spending all their time and resources getting their children to treatment,” Michelle Avila, Executive Director of the Kern County Cancer Foundation, told 17 News. “And so for us to be able to provide a little bit of relief letting them know, ‘We’re taking care of Christmas for you, Mom…’ I know the families appreciate it, but we as staff, volunteers, community members and neighbors appreciate it so much more.”

Santa Claus himself stopped by and dropped off 100 toys donated by Kern Family Health Care, Hermanos Unidos and the Bakersfield community.

Each family member also got a hot meal, listened to caroling, made arts and crafts, and took pictures with Santa. Additionally, BFF Mobile Petting Zoo was there to provide extra fun for the children.

Organizers say oftentimes, these are the only gifts these children receive for Christmas.