Kern County Builders Exchange gets nearly $200K EPA grant for job training program

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the Kern County Builders Exchange in Bakersfield nearly $200,000 to train people in environmental technician skills.

Through the Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training grant, KCBEX will train about 60 low-income, under- and unemployed adults over the next two years in skills needed to secure professional environmental management work.

The training curriculum includes 30 different topics, such as HAZWOPER, Lead and Asbestos, and Environmental Risk Assessments. Trainees will be ready for job placement at the end of the program.

Nationally, 18 organizations received $3.3 million in grants, which is part of EPA’s Brownfields efforts aimed at environmental cleanup and community revitalization.

“This grant award is excellent news for the Kern County Builders Exchange, an organization that has empowered our local construction industry for nearly a century,” said Congressman Kevin McCarthy. “I was proud to support its grant application last year and am confident that KCBEX will use these funds to continue its work of fostering and facilitating collaboration among various sectors of the construction industry.”

KCBEX Executive Director Mikin Plummer said one of the exchange’s goals is to keep as many jobs local as possible.

“This opportunity will support the unmet need for trained employees to perform various brownfields and hazardous materials management and cleanup jobs in the construction, energy, and defense-related sectors of Kern’s economy,” he said. “Rather than importing a workforce, this award will allow for KCBEX to provide environmental labor training to local workers, with a focus on rural areas across Kern County. Investing in our local labor force is key to Kern’s economic development and sustainability.”