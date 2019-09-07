Kern County Bridal Association Fall Expo to feature first responder discounts

The Kern County Bridal Association is getting set to honor local first responders this weekend.

They’ll be at the Bakersfield Marriott Sunday, Sept. 8, hosting their fall event and wedding expo featuring exclusive discounts for first responders.

Sunday’s event will feature over 40 event professionals to help with the planning of your special event including weddings, anniversaries and birthday celebrations.

Vendors will include caterers, DJs, photographers, photobooths, gowns and tuxedos and lots more.

Doors to the expo open at noon. The event runs until 3 p.m.