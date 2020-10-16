Kern County Boys and Girls Clubs, Buffalo Wild Wings partner to support ALL STARS sports program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County have teamed up with Buffalo Wild Wings during the month of October to support the ALL STARS recreation sports program.

Those who wish to support the effort can order a meal at either of Buffalo Wild Wing’s Bakersfield locations, 3316 Coffee Road or 5677 Gosford Road, and donate to their local Boys and Girls Club. The campaign is running now until Oct. 31.

Guests can donate $1 for a pin-up or receive a voucher for free chips and queso with a donation of $5 or more. 

