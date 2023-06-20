BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed James Zervis as Kern County’s next Chief Administrative Officer during a closed session Tuesday.

County officials say Zervis was appointed as Kern County’s Chief Operations Officer in 2020 by his predecessor Ryan Alsop. As the chief operations officer, Zervis assisted Alsop in overseeing operational functions.

“I’m humbled at the opportunity to serve our community in this capacity and look forward to continuing our Board’s objective of moving Kern County forward,” Zervis said in a county news release Tuesday.

County officials say prior to 2020 Zervis served in various positions, including the Interim City Manager for the city of Shafter from 2011 to 2020. From 2009 to 2011, Zervis served in various positions in the Wasco area, including a City Manager.

Zervis’ term goes into effect Aug. 5, according to county officials.



