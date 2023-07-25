BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over the last seven years, County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop has played a leading role in helping county government and the people it serves, navigating through some difficult times.

Alsop will be leaving Kern County to take on the job of Chief Executive Officer for Napa County. Alsop attended his last board meeting on Tuesday morning, where Supervisor Zack Scrivner called him a “beacon of excellence.”

“I want to thank each and every one of our county’s employees for the work you do. The truth is I would be an absolute zero without the our county department heads and their leadership,” Alsop said in Tuesday’s board meeting. “So, I want to thank them for their support and friendship during my time here. Everything I am and everything I’ve been able to accomplish here is because of you. So to each of you, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Alsop and his family will depart Bakersfield for Napa next Friday, Aug. 4.