BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors is discussing its decision on the mandated trash tax in parts of the rural county on Tuesday.

The fight is against the county’s compliance with a state law to ensure that organics are recycled. The county is required to have every property owner to use three separate bins for household waste, green and food waste and recyclables.

However, in some rural areas, the mandate would place a new fee of more than $500 on property tax bills to pay for the program.

The decision from the Board of Supervisors is still pending.

More information will be available on 17 News at 11 p.m. Tuesday night.