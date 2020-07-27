Kern County Board of Supervisors holding TRUTH Act forum tonight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors is holding a Truth Act forum tonight. The community forum seeks transparency on any collaboration occurring between local law enforcement agencies and Immigration Customs and Enforcement. It has been in effect since January 2017.

If you would like to submit a public comment, you can call 868-3640 and leave a voicemail of no more than 2 minutes. You can also send an email to publiccomment@kerncounty.com, prior to the forum. You can submit a public comment during the forum by calling 868-3605 by 5 p.m. before the

meeting to receive the call-in number and code.

The meeting will air on the KGOV cable television channel as well as streamed live on Youtube and the county website.