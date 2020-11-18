Kern County Board of Supervisors hears findings on DOJ investigation of KCSO, BPD

Local News
Kern County Board of Supervisors / File

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday in a closed session to hear the findings of a Department of Justice investigation into potential violations by the Kern County Sheriff Department and Bakersfield Police Department.

The investigation studied local law enforcement practices, sparked by a 2015 article from The Guardian naming Kern County as the deadliest region in the nation in police killings. A KCSO spokesperson said the Sheriff’s Office has been in ongoing contact with the DOJ and already implemented some, but not all of its suggestions.

The BPD, which was originally part of the probe, has not been contacted recently by the DOJ, according to the City Attorney’s Office. Kern’s Board of Supervisors did not release any information about the findings in the DOJ report.

